DEAPcoin (DEP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.20 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $29.79 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.88 or 0.00830856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00048498 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002074 BTC.

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,444,471,511 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

