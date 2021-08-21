Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Shares Up 0.1%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) shares shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.83. 278,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 907,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.15.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,537,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,096,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,476,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,370,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,236,000. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.