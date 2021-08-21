Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives $420.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $420.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

DECK traded up $6.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $434.54. The company had a trading volume of 214,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,599. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $444.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $393.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,635.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,019. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

