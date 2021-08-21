DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases 133 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.6% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Tesla by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $53,434,000 after purchasing an additional 995,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,065,408,000 after purchasing an additional 348,448 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

TSLA traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $680.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,841,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,457,676. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.88 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $667.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $673.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.30, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,082,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.