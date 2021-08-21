DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases 197 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,906 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.12. 6,239,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,820,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $318.22 billion, a PE ratio of 287.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.77.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

