DeDora Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.97. 3,855,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,372,061. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

