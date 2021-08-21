DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Bank of America by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 40,414,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,012,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

