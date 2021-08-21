Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce earnings per share of $3.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.32 and the lowest is $3.43. Deere & Company reported earnings per share of $2.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $18.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.15 to $18.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $21.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.79 to $22.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.38.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $361,505,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 635.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,346,000 after acquiring an additional 665,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after acquiring an additional 522,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $351.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

