DeHive Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a market cap of $898,314.65 and $1.63 million worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeHive has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00057555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00133171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00149301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,035.83 or 1.00002709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.19 or 0.00926275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.23 or 0.06650897 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

