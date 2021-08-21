DeltaChain Hits Market Capitalization of $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the US dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.25 or 0.00382146 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001806 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.09 or 0.00918589 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002834 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

