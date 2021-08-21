DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.900-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on XRAY. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $59.86. The company had a trading volume of 840,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,326. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.79.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

