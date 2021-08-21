Derek J. Maetzold Sells 5,510 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $325,145.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $66.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.54. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

