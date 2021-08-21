Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $185.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.13% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $172.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $213.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.36.

NVIDIA stock opened at $208.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

