Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives €7.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.50 ($8.82).

LHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ETR:LHA opened at €8.55 ($10.06) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

