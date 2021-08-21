DIA (DIA) Price Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One DIA coin can now be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00004302 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DIA has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. DIA has a total market capitalization of $87.48 million and $20.45 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00056760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.58 or 0.00808090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00102647 BTC.

DIA Coin Profile

DIA (CRYPTO:DIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DIA is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

