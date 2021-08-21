Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dialight plc (LON:DIA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 367 ($4.79). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 365 ($4.77), with a volume of 15,389 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIA. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Dialight in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Dialight in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.54. The company has a market capitalization of £117.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 324.16.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

