Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on DRNA. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.22.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $20.64 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marc D. Kozin bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough purchased 5,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $481,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 106,415.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,982,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,743 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

