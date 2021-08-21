Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stake Raised by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 4.94% of Digimarc worth $28,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Digimarc by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 867,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.5% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 486,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after buying an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 131.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 180,713 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 6.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 240,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 235,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DMRC opened at $24.74 on Friday. Digimarc Co. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $418.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 211.08%.

In other news, Director Alicia Syrett acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,138.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

