Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Robert M. Deutschman Purchases 3,000 Shares

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $48.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 81.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,186,000 after purchasing an additional 106,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,633,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

