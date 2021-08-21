Digitalcoin (DGC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $387,388.99 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,958.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.52 or 0.06657783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $683.69 or 0.01396489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.23 or 0.00370173 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00141746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $278.27 or 0.00568394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.05 or 0.00347336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.55 or 0.00309551 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,683,613 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.