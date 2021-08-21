DigitalNote Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $112,338.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 73.7% against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $14.36 million and approximately $112,338.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.94 or 0.00566506 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,054,462,037 coins and its circulating supply is 5,913,506,845 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

