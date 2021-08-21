Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DIISY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of DIISY opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.