Disciplined Investments LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.45. 49,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,608. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.45. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $65.30 and a twelve month high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

