Disciplined Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $175.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.