Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases 140 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,918 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,133,000 after buying an additional 546,944 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,709,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,072,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after buying an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,094,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,638,000 after acquiring an additional 154,600 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.28. 7,589,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,080,588. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $169.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

