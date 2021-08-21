Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 336.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,590,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

DFS opened at $127.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.65. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

