Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Short Interest Update

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,048,300 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 1,792,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,413.8 days.

DCYHF opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

