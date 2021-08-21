Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Short Interest Update

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,048,300 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 1,792,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,413.8 days.
DCYHF opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.
Discovery Company Profile
Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.