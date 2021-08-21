Ditto (DITTO) Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, Ditto has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ditto has a market cap of $2.68 million and $78,282.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ditto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00058073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00134052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00149867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,603.14 or 0.99991670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.52 or 0.00916245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.68 or 0.06619346 BTC.

Ditto Coin Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com . Ditto’s official website is ditto.money

Ditto Coin Trading

