Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$85.91.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 price target (down from C$93.00) on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$80.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Docebo alerts:

DCBO stock traded down C$0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$98.00. 126,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Docebo has a 52 week low of C$40.29 and a 52 week high of C$100.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$78.97. The company has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.70.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.