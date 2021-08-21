Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Lowered to “Positive” at OTR Global

OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to a positive rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. upped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.77.

Shares of DG opened at $234.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

