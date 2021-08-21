Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.05. 3,729,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.