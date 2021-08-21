Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.100 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on D. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $80.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,742,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,170. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.