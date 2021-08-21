Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.851 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous final dividend of $0.53.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.72.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

