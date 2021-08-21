Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.851 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous final dividend of $0.53.
The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.72.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
Read More: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.