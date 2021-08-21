DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DASH. Barclays raised their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.80.

DASH opened at $184.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.78. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion and a PE ratio of -24.91. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $5,751,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 68,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $9,473,862.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,196,394 shares of company stock worth $179,841,272 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after buying an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 4.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,546,000 after buying an additional 401,135 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 11.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,370,000 after buying an additional 736,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 4.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,165,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,235,000 after buying an additional 196,369 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

