Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $177.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.09. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $179.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.08.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

