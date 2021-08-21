DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $2,638,670.08 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $2,638,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $2,466,719.64.

On Wednesday, July 21st, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,438,341.60.

On Wednesday, July 7th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,530,917.64.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $2,555,199.88.

On Wednesday, May 26th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,491,459.00.

DKNG traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,156,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,357,588. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

