Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 389.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

NYSE SWX opened at $72.13 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.90.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

