Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $459,174.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,008,203.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,979,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,660 shares of company stock worth $19,944,258. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $108.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.19. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

