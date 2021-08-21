Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,147 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,103 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,840,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTX opened at $195.85 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $283.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

