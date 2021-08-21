Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,559 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after buying an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,745,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $434,245,000 after buying an additional 743,197 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 831.4% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after buying an additional 700,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

LUV opened at $47.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.06. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

