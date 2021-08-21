Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,066 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 393,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 180,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TransUnion by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $117.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $121.47.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

