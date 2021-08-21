Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 795,400 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 958,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 368,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DY shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.50. 186,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,964. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.44. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.36.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.