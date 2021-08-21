Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 314 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Boston Partners bought a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $131,548,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Allegion by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,570,000 after buying an additional 441,525 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after buying an additional 297,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1,852.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,092,000 after purchasing an additional 234,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,573.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $395,694.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,915 shares of company stock worth $1,943,094. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALLE opened at $138.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.98. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

