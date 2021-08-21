Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 787 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

