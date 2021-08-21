Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $50,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after acquiring an additional 927,835 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,176,000 after acquiring an additional 632,417 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after acquiring an additional 439,225 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,023,000 after acquiring an additional 405,541 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 7,784.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 364,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,335,000 after acquiring an additional 360,332 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS opened at $168.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.23. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $169.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

