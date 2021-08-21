Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,609,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after purchasing an additional 367,144 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 70.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233,050 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,727,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,632,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

VSTO opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.