Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.
Shares of NYSE:EVG opened at $13.71 on Friday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.