Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:EVG opened at $13.71 on Friday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.