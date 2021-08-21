Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) were up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.99. Approximately 50 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 189,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewise Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

