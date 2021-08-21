Egretia Market Capitalization Hits $14.96 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Egretia has a total market cap of $14.96 million and approximately $12.97 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00058306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.98 or 0.00838558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00161188 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia (EGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

