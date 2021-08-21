EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and Ballistic Recovery Systems (OTCMKTS:BRSI) Critical Analysis

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and Ballistic Recovery Systems (OTCMKTS:BRSI) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and Ballistic Recovery Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang -48.90% -30.32% -18.90% Ballistic Recovery Systems N/A N/A N/A

7.5% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Ballistic Recovery Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

EHang has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballistic Recovery Systems has a beta of -0.99, meaning that its share price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EHang and Ballistic Recovery Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ballistic Recovery Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

EHang currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.70%. Given EHang’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EHang is more favorable than Ballistic Recovery Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EHang and Ballistic Recovery Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $27.60 million 44.98 -$13.43 million N/A N/A Ballistic Recovery Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ballistic Recovery Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EHang.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Ballistic Recovery Systems Company Profile

Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. develops and commercializes parachute systems in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Defense, and Space. The Aviation segment designs, tests, and produces whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachute systems for the general aviation and recreational aircraft industries. The Defense segment designs, tests, and produces personnel parachute systems, precision guided aerial delivery systems, and cargo and whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachutes used in unmanned aerial vehicles and training aircrafts. The Space segment designs, tests, and produces entry, descent, and landing systems for various space applications, as well as manned and un-manned, planetary, and terrestrial space applications. The company also provides safety apparel. Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in South Saint Paul, Minnesota.

